Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Shares Down 5.2%

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF)’s stock price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. 139,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 83,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96.

Shimao Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIOPF)

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

