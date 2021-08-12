ShipChain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $541,183.86 and approximately $31.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00056450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.58 or 0.00888071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00112490 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002024 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

