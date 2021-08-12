Shopping Hits Market Cap of $36.29 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $38.96 or 0.00087302 BTC on major exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $36.29 million and approximately $682,717.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00046898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00146612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00156309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,464.30 or 0.99625651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.14 or 0.00874147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,425 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

