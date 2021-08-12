Showcase One Day Volume Reaches $494,441.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Showcase has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. Showcase has a total market cap of $615,102.47 and approximately $494,441.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00046552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00143671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00152220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,355.25 or 0.99930410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.84 or 0.00869286 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,773,097 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

