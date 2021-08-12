ShowHand (HAND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $124.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $115,436.08 and approximately $124.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One ShowHand coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00056566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.40 or 0.00900138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00111547 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002016 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

HAND is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

