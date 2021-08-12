SIBCoin (SIB) Market Capitalization Tops $623,852.50

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $623,852.50 and approximately $18,749.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,190.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.46 or 0.06853201 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $605.07 or 0.01369223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.00372826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00133985 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.39 or 0.00582456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.37 or 0.00349319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.79 or 0.00300490 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,345,960 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

