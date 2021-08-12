Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $160.21

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.21 and traded as high as $167.65. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $166.87, with a volume of 1,236 shares trading hands.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 18.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

