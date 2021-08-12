Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) CEO Ronald Menezes Acquires 5,800 Shares

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SIEN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.84. 473,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,293. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $393.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.15. Sientra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.14.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 128,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sientra by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 272,714 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sientra during the first quarter valued at $7,083,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.