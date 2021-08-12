Sierra Metals (SMTS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN: SMTS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/11/2021 – Sierra Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Sierra Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

8/11/2021 – Sierra Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Sierra Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Sierra Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

6/17/2021 – Sierra Metals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

Shares of SMTS stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,405. The firm has a market cap of $421.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.82. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11.

Get Sierra Metals Inc alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.