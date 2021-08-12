SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCBGF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SIG Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SIG Combibloc Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCBGF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 874. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11. SIG Combibloc Group has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

