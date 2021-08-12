SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) Insider Max Vermoken Purchases 150 Shares

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) insider Max Vermoken bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £150 ($195.98).

Max Vermoken also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Max Vermoken bought 159 shares of SigmaRoc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £149.46 ($195.27).

SRC stock opened at GBX 99.99 ($1.31) on Thursday. SigmaRoc plc has a one year low of GBX 40.52 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 102 ($1.33). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £279.85 million and a P/E ratio of 43.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRC. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About SigmaRoc

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.