Signature Bank’s (SBNY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

SBNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.88.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,984. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $263.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

