Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Upgraded at Barclays

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.35. 22,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,527. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after buying an additional 160,720 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

