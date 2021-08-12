Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Separately, Longbow Research began coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.89. Silgan has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth about $36,498,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Silgan by 196.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 701,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 465,117 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 19.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,066 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silgan by 27.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after acquiring an additional 198,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silgan by 10.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,282,000 after acquiring an additional 193,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

