Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $68.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.
NASDAQ SIMO traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.10. 10,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,168. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.
Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.