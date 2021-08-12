Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $68.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

NASDAQ SIMO traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.10. 10,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,168. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 15.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 690,997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,293,000 after acquiring an additional 92,242 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 127,053 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,831 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.