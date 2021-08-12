Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells $540,320.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $540,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SILK traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.59. 175,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,996. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

