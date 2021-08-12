Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €136.63 ($160.74).

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAF shares. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

FRA WAF opened at €137.25 ($161.47) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €141.16. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.