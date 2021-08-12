Silvercorp Metals (SVM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN: SVM) in the last few weeks:

8/11/2021 – Silvercorp Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

8/9/2021 – Silvercorp Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $9.00 to $8.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Silvercorp Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/28/2021 – Silvercorp Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/22/2021 – Silvercorp Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/15/2021 – Silvercorp Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/22/2021 – Silvercorp Metals is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/19/2021 – Silvercorp Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/16/2021 – Silvercorp Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 64,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 135.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 33,420 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,309,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,007,000 after purchasing an additional 774,411 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after purchasing an additional 526,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

