SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Releases Earnings Results

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEMKT SILV traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,063. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

