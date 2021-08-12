Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Similarweb updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SMWB traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.37. 10,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,258. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

