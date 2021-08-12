Simple Software Solutions Tops 1-Day Volume of $77.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 40.2% higher against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $91,974.92 and approximately $77.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00022307 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,965,949 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

