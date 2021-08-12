SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Tops $1.93 on Exchanges

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $23.38 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00004346 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00056223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.17 or 0.00880952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00110855 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002001 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,085,695 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

