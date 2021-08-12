Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.32. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 525,709 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.15.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 96.10% and a negative net margin of 211.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the first quarter valued at $919,000. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services and management services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

