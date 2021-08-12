Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €118.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €116.50 ($137.06).

ETR:SIX2 traded up €1.80 ($2.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €121.00 ($142.35). The stock had a trading volume of 31,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a one year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a one year high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €116.52.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

