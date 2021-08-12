Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €118.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €118.00 ($138.82) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €116.50 ($137.06).

Get Sixt alerts:

SIX2 stock traded up €1.80 ($2.12) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €121.00 ($142.35). The stock had a trading volume of 31,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -170.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is €116.52. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a fifty-two week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.