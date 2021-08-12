Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €118.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €118.00 ($138.82) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €116.50 ($137.06).

SIX2 stock traded up €1.80 ($2.12) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €121.00 ($142.35). The stock had a trading volume of 31,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -170.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is €116.52. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a fifty-two week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

