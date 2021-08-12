SKALE Network (SKL) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $362.37 million and approximately $40.78 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00056450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.58 or 0.00888071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00112490 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002024 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

