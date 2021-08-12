SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price (up previously from $3.77) on shares of SL Industries in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of SLI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,761,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,340. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76.

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

