Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.34

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.34 and traded as low as C$5.32. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 173,790 shares changing hands.

SOT.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$365.93 million and a PE ratio of 7.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

About Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.