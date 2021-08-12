Sleep Country Canada (SCCAF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS: SCCAF) recently:

8/5/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada stock remained flat at $$26.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

