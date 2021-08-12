Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.33% of Sleep Number worth $116,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $36,964,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 133.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 156,465 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $7,365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 28.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth about $7,583,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNBR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Shares of SNBR opened at $103.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.68. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

