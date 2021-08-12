SmartCash Price Reaches $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. SmartCash has a total market cap of $9.04 million and $674,676.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,205.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.83 or 0.06881062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $601.59 or 0.01360877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00371996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00133991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.45 or 0.00580129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00344919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.04 or 0.00298686 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

