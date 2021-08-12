smARTOFGIVING Trading 27.1% Higher This Week (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. smARTOFGIVING has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $12,925.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00046064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00141081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00152542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,113.41 or 0.99961767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.93 or 0.00860938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com . smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading

