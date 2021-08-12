Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,468 ($19.18). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,445 ($18.88), with a volume of 573,905 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Smiths Group to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,567.05. The stock has a market cap of £5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 23.16.

In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,570 ($20.51) per share, for a total transaction of £12,497.20 ($16,327.67). Also, insider Paul Keel acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of £353,750 ($462,176.64).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

