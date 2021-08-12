Smoothy (SMTY) Price Up 5.4% This Week

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Smoothy has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $768,666.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00046183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00142184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00153578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,019.92 or 0.99823898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.80 or 0.00863550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.