Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells $25,000,251.30 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $25,000,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 149,695 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $11,475,618.70.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 333,270 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $24,998,582.70.

On Monday, August 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 314,300 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $23,581,929.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Evan Spiegel sold 332,900 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $25,000,790.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $25,000,440.90.

On Monday, July 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $25,000,239.60.

On Friday, July 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $24,999,509.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50.

On Friday, June 25th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $25,001,896.80.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $25,022,133.00.

SNAP stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.26. 7,976,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,391,162. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $80.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a PE ratio of -147.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Snap by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 68,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Snap by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.