Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Snap by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Snap by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $1,935,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 957,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,151,768.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $2,517,768.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,111,960 shares of company stock worth $423,550,675 over the last quarter.

SNAP traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,478,447. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The stock has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a PE ratio of -149.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

