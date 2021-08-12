Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.33% of Snap-on worth $39,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,708. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $138.94 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

