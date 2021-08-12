Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 839,552 shares of company stock valued at $210,223,875 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SNOW traded up $9.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.20. The company had a trading volume of 199,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,908. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.