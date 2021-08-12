SnowGem (XSG) Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006286 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 64.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.