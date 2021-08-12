SnowSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $134,846.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $7.29 or 0.00016257 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $134,846.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00143592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00154720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,989.13 or 1.00333599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.14 or 0.00876766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,793 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

