SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,749 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 227.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 304,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 211,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 151.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,950,000 after purchasing an additional 171,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SEDG. Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.78.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $291.17. 399,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 115.09, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.41. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares in the company, valued at $73,955,435.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

