SONM (BEP-20) (SNM) Market Capitalization Tops $1.04 Million

SONM (BEP-20) (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. SONM (BEP-20) has a market cap of $1.04 million and $717,891.00 worth of SONM (BEP-20) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SONM (BEP-20) has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SONM (BEP-20) coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00055710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.71 or 0.00877210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00110345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00156128 BTC.

SONM (BEP-20) Profile

SNM is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM (BEP-20)’s total supply is 44,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,228,999 coins. SONM (BEP-20)’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

Buying and Selling SONM (BEP-20)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM (BEP-20) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM (BEP-20) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONM (BEP-20) using one of the exchanges listed above.

