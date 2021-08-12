Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.18. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 58,554 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $12.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.76% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

