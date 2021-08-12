Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. Sonos updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SONO traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.74. 243,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,499. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.31. Sonos has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,331,100. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

