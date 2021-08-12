Sora (XOR) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.80 Million

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Sora coin can currently be purchased for approximately $200.10 or 0.00451123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sora has a total market cap of $69.11 million and $1.80 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sora has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sora

XOR is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 345,381 coins. Sora’s official website is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Sora Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sora using one of the exchanges listed above.

