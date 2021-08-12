Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.72 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.86.

SHC traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.04. 13,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a PE ratio of 64.66.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

