Source Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

SOR stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,928. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $46.98.

Get Source Capital alerts:

In related news, VP Ryan A. Leggio acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,093. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.