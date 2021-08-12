South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJI. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,758,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,083 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,179,000 after acquiring an additional 323,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,417,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 183,955 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $51,011,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,153,000 after purchasing an additional 356,333 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

