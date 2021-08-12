Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.32% from the stock’s previous close.

LUV has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

LUV opened at $51.84 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,506 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 884.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 620,657 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,708,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

