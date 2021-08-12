Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.